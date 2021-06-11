Shop Small with Stevie - Wear It's At, Full Heart Soulutions, Antique Depot

Each week, WMAR-2 News meteorologist Stevie Daniels highlights local small businesses during Shop Small with Stevie.

Looking for brand names on a budget? Wear It's At is where it's at! Find great prices on designer clothing, shoes, bags, accessories and more at this thrift and consignment shop in Reisterstown.

Full Heart Soul-utions offers holistic and spiritual gifts for mind and body wellness. The shop also offers massage services!

Go treasure hunting at Antique Depot in Ellicott City. The hop has been family owned for more than 30 years and is a great place to find comics, home goods, furniture, and more!

If you're a small business owner who would like to be featured in an upcoming segment, email Stevie at stevie.daniels@wmar.com or reach out on Facebook and Twitter @StevieDanialsWX and on Instagram at stevie_daniels_ See more featured, LOCAL, businesses in our Shop Small with Stevie photo gallery.