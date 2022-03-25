Watch
LifestyleMidday Maryland

Actions

Shop Small with Stevie - Spring Shopping

Posted at 1:47 PM, Mar 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-25 13:47:46-04

Spring has sprung! If you're ready to get out and do a little springtime shopping, check out these picks from WMAR-2 News Meteorologist Stevie Daniels!

Find luxury brands at big savings at Love Me Two Times boutique. Be sure to check their vintage section for one-of-a-kind finds too!

Ten Thousand Villages is a non-profit retailer offering amazing items from artisans in more than 25 different countries. Discover unique jewelry, instruments, clothing, home decor, and more.

At B&B Antiques in Jarrettsville, you'll find an amazing selection of vintage and new furniture, homewares, garden items, and so much more!

If you're a small business owner who would like to be featured in an upcoming segment, email Stevie at stevie.daniels@wmar.com or reach out on Facebook and Twitter @StevieDanialsWX and on Instagram at stevie_daniels_ See more featured, LOCAL, businesses in our Shop Small with Stevie photo gallery.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019