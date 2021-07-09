Watch
LifestyleMidday Maryland

Actions

Shop Small with Stevie - Sassanova Boutique, Shananigans Toy Shop, Belle Patri

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 2:08 PM, Jul 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-09 14:14:30-04

Each week, WMAR-2 News meteorologist Stevie Daniels highlights local small businesses during Shop Small with Stevie.

Shop Sassanova Boutique for amazing women's clothing and accessories! With three locations, curbside pickup, online ordering, and private appointments, it's so easy to find something you'll love.

Family game night? Check out Shananigan's Toy Shop for games, books, toys, clothing, and gifts for all ages!

Belle Patri is a great place to hunt for treasure. Find new and gently used furniture, decor, and accessories for the home!

If you're a small business owner who would like to be featured in an upcoming segment, email Stevie at stevie.daniels@wmar.com or reach out on Facebook and Twitter @StevieDanialsWX and on Instagram at stevie_daniels_ See more featured, LOCAL, businesses in our Shop Small with Stevie photo gallery.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Rebound 3.jpeg

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

2:38 PM, Apr 08, 2020