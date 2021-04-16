Shop Small with Stevie - Sass Resale Boutique, Baltimore Sports & Novelty, Fells Point Surf Co

Each week, WMAR-2 News meteorologist Stevie Daniels highlights local small businesses during Shop Small with Stevie.

Get designer style on a budget at Sass Resale Boutique in Cockeysville! The consignment boutique offers women's clothing, shoes, bags, and other accessories at great prices.

If you're a sports fan, you must stop by Baltimore Sports & Novelty in Owings Mills. It's the number one destination for jerseys, hats, and other team accessories.

Dreaming of the beach? Head to Fells Point Surf Co before or even during your trip for bathing suits, towels, accessories, and more!

If you're a small business owner who would like to be featured in an upcoming segment, email Stevie at stevie.daniels@wmar.com or reach out on Facebook and Twitter @StevieDanialsWX and on Instagram at stevie_daniels_ See more featured, LOCAL, businesses in our Shop Small with Stevie photo gallery.