Shop Small with Stevie - May 6, 2022

Posted at 2:20 PM, May 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-06 14:20:17-04

WMAR-2 News Meteorologist and super shopper Stevie Daniels joins us each week to highlight her favorite local businesses!

Jill's Jams, Mixes & More is a place where you can find the most delicious jams and jellies as well as tea, coffee, gifts, decor, and so much more!

You'll find something you love at Bee Crafty Collectibles in Chestertown. Stop in to browse their selection of gourmet popcorn, Maryland-made art and collectibles, antiques and vintage items, mugs, repurposed furniture, puzzles, and more!

Enjoy live music and outdoor seating at Hightopps Backstage Grille in Lutherville-Timonium! Strop by for a game, take the kids to the playground, or enjoy a game on the deck!

If you're a small business owner who would like to be featured in an upcoming segment, email Stevie at stevie.daniels@wmar.com or reach out on Facebook and Twitter @StevieDanialsWX and on Instagram at stevie_daniels_ See more featured, LOCAL, businesses in our Shop Small with Stevie photo gallery.

