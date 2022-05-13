Shop Small with Stevie - May 13, 2022

WMAR-2 News Meteorologist and super shopper Stevie Daniels joins us each week to highlight her favorite local businesses!

A Style Studio is a women's clothing boutique offering trendy clothing and accessories - they even have a makeup & beauty bar in the store!

5 & 10 Antique Market has been in business for 20 years and specializes in all different types of antiques - find toys, dishes, furniture, lighting, clothing, fishing, nautical, jewelry, and so much more!

The Prigel Family Farm has been in the family businesses for six generations, and they're more than just an ice cream shop. You can see the dairy operation, cows, processing plant, and the retail shop and market right on the farm!

If you're a small business owner who would like to be featured in an upcoming segment, email Stevie at stevie.daniels@wmar.com or reach out on Facebook and Twitter @StevieDanialsWX and on Instagram at stevie_daniels_