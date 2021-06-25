Shop Small with Stevie - June 25

Each week, WMAR-2 News meteorologist Stevie Daniels highlights local small businesses during Shop Small with Stevie.

Located in Westminster, Cultivated is a lifestyle boutique carries items like candles, clothing, and food products. For more information about their effort to bring trendy/current décor, apparel and gifts to the community, click here.

The Duckpin Consignment Shop may be right up your alley. Check out the

luxury women's items such as clothing, handbags, shoes, sunglasses at their Lutherville/Timonium location. For more information, click here.

It’s a shoe lover’s dream nestled right here in Lutherville-Timonium. Matava Shoes sells styles from all over the world, in every price range you can think of. And while you’re there, you can also check out their stylish clothing and jewelry. For more information about click here.

Brookbend is a unique store that not only sells interior décor, but they also refurbish furniture and provide staging services for real estate sales. For more information about their three locations, or their extensive gift shop, click here.

If you're a small business owner who would like to be featured in an upcoming segment, email Stevie at stevie.daniels@wmar.com or reach out on Facebook and Twitter @StevieDanialsWX and on Instagram at stevie_daniels_ See more featured, LOCAL, businesses in our Shop Small with Stevie photo gallery. https://www.wmar2news.com/stevieshops

