Shop Small with Stevie - July 30, 2021

One of Baltimore’s oldest candy makers, Wockenfuss Candy has been in business since 1915. Candy lovers can get their homemade chocolate in any of their 8 locations. To find out more, click here.

Located in Elkridge, Kupcakes and Co., is a family business that has been making people smile for more than a decade. They love giving back to the community, and they must love TV, because they’ve been on the cooking channel twice. To learn more, click here .

A Little Lovely Coffee House is a family owned shop that proudly serves Zeke’s coffee, in addition to iced coffees, lattes, and teas with a wide variety of flavorings! They offer free delivery for their customers in Queen Anne's County. For more information, click here .