Shop Small with Stevie - Gone Country

Posted at 2:05 PM, Jul 23, 2021
2021-07-23

Each week, WMAR-2 News meteorologist Stevie Daniels highlights local small businesses during Shop Small with Stevie. This week we're going country!

Maryland Saddlery has two locations in Maryland and one in Delaware. They're an amazing resource for new and used riding gear!

Looking for farmhouse chic? A Country Setting has everything you need, from home decor to accessories and more!

The Mill offers plants, lawn care supplies, pet and wildlife supplies, tools, and gifts at affordable prices!

If you're a small business owner who would like to be featured in an upcoming segment, email Stevie at stevie.daniels@wmar.com or reach out on Facebook and Twitter @StevieDanialsWX and on Instagram at stevie_daniels_ See more featured, LOCAL, businesses in our Shop Small with Stevie photo gallery.

