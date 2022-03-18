Shop Small with Stevie - Food and Drink

Watch
This week, WMAR-2 News Meteorologist and super shopper Stevie Daniels is taking us on a tour of her favorite local places to eat and drink!

Springfield Farm in Sparks Glencoe has more than 60 beautiful acres of farmland. Pick up farm-fresh eggs and dairy along with grass-fed beef, pork, and lamb and free range turkey and chicken!

Linganore Winecellars, located in gorgeous Mt. Airy, is the second oldest winery in the state. Enjoy a variety of wines, including their famous sweet wines!

Head to historic Reisterstown and The Reister's Daughter! This charming cafe specializes in coffee, tea, hot chocolate, and more!

If you're a small business owner who would like to be featured in an upcoming segment, email Stevie at stevie.daniels@wmar.com or reach out on Facebook and Twitter @StevieDanialsWX and on Instagram at stevie_daniels_ See more featured, LOCAL, businesses in our Shop Small with Stevie photo gallery.

