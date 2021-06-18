Shop Small with Stevie - Father's Day Gifts

Each week, WMAR-2 News meteorologist Stevie Daniels highlights local small businesses during Shop Small with Stevie. This week Stevie is giving us her best picks for Father's Day gifts!

Joe's Bike Shop offers a wide variety of cycling products and accessories at both of their locations. They also sell and repair bikes!

Let Dad show his Maryland pride! The Maryland Store in Westminster offers so many Maryland-themed products, including souvenirs, clothing, gifts, drinkware, decor, and more! Plus check out offerings from local vendors!

If you're a small business owner who would like to be featured in an upcoming segment, email Stevie at stevie.daniels@wmar.com or reach out on Facebook and Twitter @StevieDanialsWX and on Instagram at stevie_daniels_ See more featured, LOCAL, businesses in our Shop Small with Stevie photo gallery.