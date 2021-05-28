Watch
LifestyleMidday Maryland

Actions

Shop Small with Stevie - Caravanserai, Lakein's Jewelers of Hamilton, The Nest on Main

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 1:45 PM, May 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-28 13:45:59-04

Each week, WMAR-2 News meteorologist Stevie Daniels highlights local small businesses during Shop Small with Stevie.

Caravanserai on the Avenue is one-stop shopping for unique gifts and accessories from around the world. You're sure to find a treasure you love in this cute shop!

Who doesn't love jewelry? Family owned for more than 100 years, Lakein's Jewelers of Hamilton is full of gorgeous pieces, including a selection of Maryland-themed items!

At The Nest on Main, you'll find a range of lifestyle items like home decor, beauty products, stationary, and so much more!

If you're a small business owner who would like to be featured in an upcoming segment, email Stevie at stevie.daniels@wmar.com or reach out on Facebook and Twitter @StevieDanialsWX and on Instagram at stevie_daniels_ See more featured, LOCAL, businesses in our Shop Small with Stevie photo gallery.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Rebound 3.jpeg

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

2:38 PM, Apr 08, 2020