Watch
LifestyleMidday Maryland

Actions

Shop Small with Stevie - April 8, 2022

Posted at 1:23 PM, Apr 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-08 13:23:10-04

WMAR-2 News Meteorologist and super shopper Stevie Daniels joins us each week to highlight her favorite local businesses!

Laissez Faire & Company in Cockeysville offers an amazing selection of home decor and furniture. They're also a supplier of Annie Sloan Chalk Paint for all of you DIYers!

Find everything you need for your kids at Hyde & Seek Consignment Boutique. Find baby and children's clothing, toys, games, books, and more!

A Real Find Antiques in Finksburg is a treasure trove of high quality antiques, unique furniture, and more!

If you're a small business owner who would like to be featured in an upcoming segment, email Stevie at stevie.daniels@wmar.com or reach out on Facebook and Twitter @StevieDanialsWX and on Instagram at stevie_daniels_ See more featured, LOCAL, businesses in our Shop Small with Stevie photo gallery.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019