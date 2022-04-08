Shop Small with Stevie - April 8, 2022

WMAR-2 News Meteorologist and super shopper Stevie Daniels joins us each week to highlight her favorite local businesses!

Laissez Faire & Company in Cockeysville offers an amazing selection of home decor and furniture. They're also a supplier of Annie Sloan Chalk Paint for all of you DIYers!

Find everything you need for your kids at Hyde & Seek Consignment Boutique. Find baby and children's clothing, toys, games, books, and more!

A Real Find Antiques in Finksburg is a treasure trove of high quality antiques, unique furniture, and more!

If you're a small business owner who would like to be featured in an upcoming segment, email Stevie at stevie.daniels@wmar.com or reach out on Facebook and Twitter @StevieDanialsWX and on Instagram at stevie_daniels_ See more featured, LOCAL, businesses in our Shop Small with Stevie photo gallery.