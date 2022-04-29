Watch
Shop Small with Stevie - April 29, 2022

Posted at 1:14 PM, Apr 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-29 13:14:09-04

WMAR-2 News Meteorologist and super shopper Stevie Daniels joins us each week to highlight her favorite local businesses!

Raina Dawn is a luxury lifestyle women's clothing boutique that has a sophisticated and NYC-style-chic vibe!

Find find a variety of vintage jewelry, Victorian China, stylish hats, handbags, and other unique accessories at Vanessa Vintage Treasures!

Stop by Box Car Avenue for a sweet treat that will keep you cool in the summer heat - make sure to try their famous Brownie and Strawberry Shortcake sundaes!

If you're a small business owner who would like to be featured in an upcoming segment, email Stevie at stevie.daniels@wmar.com or reach out on Facebook and Twitter @StevieDanialsWX and on Instagram at stevie_daniels_ See more featured, LOCAL, businesses in our Shop Small with Stevie photo gallery.

