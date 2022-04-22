Shop Small with Stevie - April 22, 2022

WMAR-2 News Meteorologist and super shopper Stevie Daniels joins us each week to highlight her favorite local businesses!

Mint + Major in The Shops at Kenilworth offers trendy clothing and accessories along with home decor items. Check out their line for babies and toddlers too!

Ruth's Closet is an upscale resale boutique in Owings Mills that carries both vintage and designer clothing and accessories for women at incredible prices. All proceeds go to the House of Ruth Maryland to help victims of domestic partner violence.

Finish your day with a treat at Geno's Sweets! Be sure to try the popular Snickerdoodle Cupcakes, Strawberry Crunch Cupcakes, Funnel Cakes, and Cake N’ a Jar!

If you're a small business owner who would like to be featured in an upcoming segment, email Stevie at stevie.daniels@wmar.com or reach out on Facebook and Twitter @StevieDanialsWX and on Instagram at stevie_daniels_ See more featured, LOCAL, businesses in our Shop Small with Stevie photo gallery.

