Shop Small with Stevie - April 15, 2022

Posted at 1:04 PM, Apr 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-15 13:04:30-04

WMAR-2 News Meteorologist and super shopper Stevie Daniels joins us each week to highlight her favorite local businesses!

Repeat Performance gives new life to gently used clothing! You can find name brand women's clothing, accessories, jewelry and more!

Ruth Shaw is a multi-brand store that carries high fashion finds from designers in France, Italy, Copenhagen, and Manhattan.

Octavia Boutique offers casual/contemporary-style clothing, jewelry, handbags, scarves, luggage, gifts, and items of special occasions such as bar mitzvahs and weddings.

If you're a small business owner who would like to be featured in an upcoming segment, email Stevie at stevie.daniels@wmar.com or reach out on Facebook and Twitter @StevieDanialsWX and on Instagram at stevie_daniels_ See more featured, LOCAL, businesses in our Shop Small with Stevie photo gallery.

