Shop Small with Stevie - April 1, 2022

It's time to Shop Small with Stevie! Each week, WMAR-2 News Meteorologist Stevie Daniels showcases some amazing local small businesses!

From baking tools to cookware to candles and bath products, find everything you need to make your house into a home at Welcome Home Chestertown & Welcome Home Annapolis!

At Chester River Wine & Cheese Company, you’ll find a curated selection of wines from all over the world, plus domestic and imported cheese and charcuterie and specialty gourmet food products!

Stop into Ashland Cafe in Cockeysville for a wide variety of delicious choices for breakfast, lunch, and dinner! They even offer catering services for your next event.

If you're a small business owner who would like to be featured in an upcoming segment, email Stevie at stevie.daniels@wmar.com or reach out on Facebook and Twitter @StevieDanialsWX and on Instagram at stevie_daniels_ See more featured, LOCAL, businesses in our Shop Small with Stevie photo gallery.