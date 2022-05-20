Shop Small with Stevie - 5/20/22

WMAR-2 News Meteorologist and super shopper Stevie Daniels joins us each week to highlight her favorite local businesses!

Graul's Market is a family-owned and operated small grocery store with 6 locations in Maryland offering seafood, meats, baked goods, and much more! Graul's also offers catering services for all kinds of events. For more information, click here.

Charm City Run is a family-owned business with six different locations: Annapolis, Timonium, Bel Air, Columbia, Fells Point, and Frederick.

They sell running/walking shoes, inserts, apparel, and lots of accessories. If you are looking to train for your next event or looking for comfortable footwear, you must check this place out! For more information, click here.

Sister stores, The Cottage (Severna Park) & The Cottage on Main (Annapolis) specialize in gorgeous jewelry and gifts for all occasions!

They also sell beautiful dresses, sweaters, comfy tees, and hats! For more information, click here.

If you're a small business owner who would like to be featured in an upcoming segment, email Stevie at stevie.daniels@wmar.com or reach out on Facebook and Twitter @StevieDanialsWX and on Instagram at stevie_daniels_ See more featured, LOCAL, businesses in our Shop Small with Stevie photo gallery.