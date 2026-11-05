There's something about fall that makes people want to curl up with a good book. Whether it's a mystery by the fire, a chilling page-turner for Halloween season, or a comforting story for a rainy afternoon, autumn has become the unofficial season of reading.

Bestselling Historical Fiction Author Sharon Virts believes the best reading list starts with your mood rather than a specific genre. Her Fall Reading Prescription matches readers with books based on the type of story they're craving, from suspenseful mysteries and historical fiction to cozy comfort reads.



Sharon Virts prescribes the perfect fall read for every kind of reader

Sharon Virts prescribes the perfect fall read for every kind of reader

Virts also includes her novel Veil of Doubt, inspired by the 1872 trial of Emily Lloyd in Leesburg, Virginia. The complete list features more than 20 titles and offers readers plenty of inspiration for the season ahead. One lucky reader will also win The Fireside Five, a collection of five featured books that includes a signed copy of Veil of Doubt.

For more information, visit sharonvirts.com/BetweenTheLines.