Ghost stories have existed in nearly every culture for centuries, and their popularity often grows as Halloween approaches. While tales of the supernatural can be spooky and entertaining, they also reflect deeper themes of grief, remembrance, and the desire to stay connected to the people who came before us.

Bestselling Historical Fiction Author Sharon Virts examines why stories about ghosts continue to fascinate people generation after generation. Through historical research and storytelling, Virts explores how local legends, family lore, and forgotten history help keep the past alive. That same interest in history and mystery is woven throughout her work, including The Grays of Truth, an award-winning murder mystery set in Reconstruction-era Baltimore and inspired by true events involving one of the city's most powerful families.



Sharon Virts explores why ghost stories continue to captivate us

Sharon Virts explores why ghost stories continue to captivate us

One viewer will win The Nevermore Bundle, a Grays of Truth collection that includes a signed copy of the novel, a raven candle, socks, stickers, a bookmark, and a raven fleece blanket.

For more information, visit sharonvirts.com/betweenthelines.