Baltimore families face a 10 million diaper gap between what they need and what they can afford. ShareBaby is working to close that gap by providing millions of diapers and essential items annually to local families.

The Baltimore City diaper bank has distributed more than 18 million diapers and nearly 8 million other essentials to more than 270,000 children since 2014. The nonprofit partners with more than 80 local organizations to collect and distribute diapers, wipes, baby formula, and clothing.

During National Diaper Awareness Week, ShareBaby highlights its ambitious growth plans. The organization is implementing a three-year strategic plan focused on organizational excellence and expansion to better serve Baltimore families.



ShareBaby fights Baltimore's diaper gap during awareness week

ShareBaby fights Baltimore's diaper gap during awareness week

ShareBaby currently works toward distributing 500,000 diapers monthly and 6 million annually. The significant increase would help address the massive shortage facing local families who often must choose between buying diapers and other necessities.

The organization invites the community to see its impact firsthand at an upcoming Open House on Saturday, October 3rd from 10am to 2pm at its warehouse at 1792 Union Avenue in Baltimore. Attendees can tour the facility and learn about volunteer and donation opportunities.

Registration opens soon at sharebaby.org/events.

