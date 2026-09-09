As extreme weather events become more frequent and intense, Sesame Workshop has launched a comprehensive initiative to help children and families prepare for and recover from disasters like hurricanes, floods, and wildfires.

The program features a new storm-themed Sesame Street special now available on Netflix, PBS KIDS, and YouTube. In "Storm on Sesame Street," Elmo and friends learn to prepare for big storms and find courage when things feel scary. After the storm passes and Sesame Street looks different, everyone including celebrity guests Post Malone and Michelle Buteau helps neighbors rebuild their homes.

Sesame Workshop helps families prepare for extreme weather events

Sesame Workshop helps families prepare for extreme weather events

The initiative includes free resources in English and Spanish at sesame.org/emergencies:

New digital content features beloved Sesame Street characters offering comfort and advice. Updated family guides reflect current extreme weather patterns, while shareable activities support children dealing with environmental stressors like heat or poor air quality.

A new storybook coming this fall helps children process loss and healing when familiar things are damaged or destroyed. Sesame Care Kits provide child-friendly emergency supplies with comfort items and essentials like backpacks, blankets, and toothbrushes for families during evacuations.

The program focuses on building emotional resilience and helping parents reestablish daily routines after disasters strike. Through small acts of kindness and community support, families learn they can weather any storm together.

Find resources and watch the special at sesame.org/emergencies.