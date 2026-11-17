The holiday season arrives a little early at The Catholic High School of Baltimore as students prepare to bring the classic musical Scrooge! to life. The production offers families a chance to enjoy a timeless Christmas story while supporting the school's thriving theatre program.

Since 1939, The Catholic High School of Baltimore has provided young women with an education rooted in academic excellence, leadership, service, and faith. The school's theatre department continues that tradition by giving students opportunities to develop their talents on stage while building confidence, creativity, and teamwork.



“Scrooge!” takes the stage at The Catholic High School of Baltimore

“Scrooge!” takes the stage at The Catholic High School of Baltimore

This year's production of Scrooge! features three performances during the weekend of November 20-22. The beloved story of Ebenezer Scrooge remains a holiday favorite, making it an ideal outing for families looking to celebrate the season together.

Tickets are available online, with general admission priced at $15 and student admission at $10. Guests may also purchase tickets at the door using cash or a credit card. Concessions will be available throughout the performances.

For more information, visit www.thecatholichighschool.org.

