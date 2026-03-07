A nutritious breakfast is more than just a good start to the day—it’s the foundation for growing bodies, thriving minds, and energetic classrooms. American Dairy Association North East, representing nearly 8,000 local dairy farmers, champions this idea by making sure students across the region have access to wholesome, balanced meals at school. Their mission is rooted in supporting the “whole child,” with a diet that includes creamy milk, rich yogurt, flavorful cheese, colorful fruits, crisp vegetables, and hearty grains.



School Breakfasts Get a Boost!

Through creative partnerships with local school districts and organizations like Food Research & Action Center (FRAC), the association is on a mission to raise awareness about the power of school breakfast. The results speak for themselves: school breakfasts are proven to reduce childhood hunger, set kids up for academic success, and boost overall health and well-being.

When students start their day with a nutritious breakfast, fueled by the care and dedication of northeast dairy farmers, they’re ready for anything.