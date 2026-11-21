The best holiday gifts often become part of someone’s story. A bracelet can celebrate a professional milestone, while a ring can honor a dream achieved. Ross-Simons Jewelry helps shoppers find meaningful pieces designed to last well beyond the holiday season.

Founded in 1952 by Sidney Thomas and Lillian Ross, the company offers high-quality jewelry at honest, factory-direct prices. Its gemologists track the details behind each piece, giving shoppers the confidence to choose jewelry their loved ones can wear for years and pass down through generations.



Ross-Simons turns holiday jewelry into gifts that tell a story

Ross-Simons turns holiday jewelry into gifts that tell a story

Jewelry Expert Katie Warner Johnson recommends looking for gifts that feel personal, showcase quality craftsmanship and offer something unexpected.

For more information, visit www.ross-simons.com.

