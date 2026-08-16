Rod ’N’ Reel Resort updates its look to celebrate 80 years in Maryland 

Rod ’N’ Reel Resort is a family-owned and operated waterfront destination located in Chesapeake Beach, Maryland. Established in 1946, we have grown from a restaurant, marina, and charter fishing operation into a full-service property offering accommodations, multiple dining concepts, event and wedding venues, marina access, and year-round entertainment. Amenities include indoor and outdoor pools, a fitness center, spa and barber services, gaming areas, and a full-service marina with charter fishing and transient slips.

Rod ’N’ Reel Resort updates its look to celebrate 80 years as a premiere waterfront destination in Maryland

Recent renovations has helped transform Rod ’N’ Reel Resort into a premiere waterfront destination along the Chesapeake Bay, combining our rich history with exciting new offerings.

Conveniently located within an hour of Washington, D.C. and Baltimore, Rod ’N’ Reel Resort serves as a regional destination for leisure travel, dining, boating, and private events. We invite everyone to please join us as we celebrate our 80th anniversary. Learn more at rnrresortmd.com.

