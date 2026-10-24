Workers with specialized expertise, especially artificial intelligence skills, are seeing stronger salary offers as employers compete for top talent.

According to Robert Half's newly released 2027 Salary Guide, 57% of employers are exceeding salary budgets to hire candidates with specialized skills, while 72% are increasing pay for workers with relevant AI experience. The research also found that 64% of employers say their compensation offers are more competitive than they were three years ago.



Robert Half report finds employers are paying more for AI skills

Robert Half report finds employers are paying more for AI skills

The findings reflect a job market where organizations continue to invest in hard-to-find talent, even as hiring priorities evolve. For job seekers, the report highlights the growing value of developing technical and specialized skills that employers are actively seeking.

For more information, visit roberthalf.com.