Randall Newsome and Kara Burnett team up for the Undeniably Dairy Shake Off at the Maryland State Fair

It's time for the Undeniably Dairy Shake Off event at the Maryland State Fair! This fan favorite event brings together teams of two from local Baltimore media to compete for the best original milkshake recipe, a trophy, and ultimate bragging rights! The event also serves to support and bring awareness to local dairy farmers in the state.


This year, Good Morning Maryland anchor Randall Newsome and reporter Kara Burnett have teamed up for a special layered shake. The final recipe is a mystery until competition day, but the team stopped by to give a us a sneak peek of their delicious first layer - a creamy vanilla base mixed with vanilla cookies, brown sugar, sprinkles, and sweet tea.

The Undeniably Dairy Shake Off happens Friday August 29 at 10:00 am at the Maryland State Fair Park Free Stage. Learn more here.

