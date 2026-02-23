Hospitals deliver world-class clinical care, but many still struggle with behind-the-scenes operational challenges that impact patient safety, staff burnout, and overall costs. Srikar “Sam” Yeruva, Founder and CEO of Pycube, shows how “operational intelligence” is helping hospitals track critical assets, specimens, equipment, blood, and supplies in real time with Pycube. Hospitals are now able to establish smarter workflows thanks to practical AI which can reduce hidden waste, improve efficiency, and allow nurses and physicians to focus more time on patient care.

Pycube Helps Hospitals Help You!

Pycube Helps Hospitals Help You!

Learn more at pycube.com