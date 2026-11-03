A cancer diagnosis often brings a flood of decisions, and understanding treatment options can be one of the most important. While many people are familiar with traditional radiation therapy, proton therapy offers a different approach that may help reduce side effects for some patients.

The Maryland Proton Treatment Center is Maryland's only provider of proton therapy, a form of radiation treatment that targets tumors with precision while limiting radiation exposure to surrounding healthy tissue. The treatment is painless, non-invasive, and can be used alongside other cancer treatments, including chemotherapy, surgery, and hyperthermia.



Proton therapy offers cancer patients another treatment option to consider

Proton therapy offers cancer patients another treatment option to consider

For many cancers, proton therapy may reduce the risk of certain side effects compared with traditional photon radiation. It may also lower the risk of developing secondary cancers later in life. Because every diagnosis is different, experts encourage patients and caregivers to learn about all available options and seek a second opinion when appropriate.

Patients can request a consultation online or by phone to find out whether proton therapy may be a good fit for their treatment plan.

For more information, visit AskForProtons.com.

