Glaucoma is often called the "silent thief of sight" because it can develop without obvious symptoms. That makes early detection and ongoing monitoring especially important for protecting long-term vision.

At Precision Eye Care, Dr. Maria Romero uses advanced technology to help detect and manage glaucoma. Artificial intelligence gives physicians additional tools to identify patients at risk, recognize signs of disease progression earlier, and make more informed treatment decisions.



Precision Eye Care explains how AI is helping protect vision Precision Eye Care explains how AI is helping protect vision

Those insights can also help determine when medications may no longer be enough and when treatment options such as Minimally Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) should be considered. The focus is not simply on lowering eye pressure, but on protecting the optic nerve and preserving vision through personalized care.

For more information, visit precisioneyemd.com.