Port to Fort combines Halloween fun with a mission to help critically-ill kids

Costumes, pumpkin painting, trick-or-treating, and a scenic route through Fort McHenry are all part of this year's Port to Fort 6K, but the event is about more than family fun. It also helps support critically ill children and their families through the work of Believe In Tomorrow Children's Foundation.

The annual event takes place October 24 in Baltimore's Locust Point neighborhood and welcomes both runners and walkers. Families can enjoy a Home Depot Kids Workshop, costume contests for adults, kids, and groups, and plenty of fall-themed activities.



Port to Fort combines Halloween fun with a mission to help critically-ill children

Port to Fort combines Halloween fun with a mission to help critically-ill children

This year's race marks the 30th anniversary of Port to Fort, a community tradition that raises funds to help families stay together during a child's medical treatment and create meaningful memories beyond the hospital. Participants can earn a full registration refund by referring five friends or by raising $300 or more. Special pricing is available for active-duty military members and veterans.

For more information, visit port2fort.org.