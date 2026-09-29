Busy families no longer need to spend hours each week washing, drying and folding clothes. Poplin, North America's largest on-demand laundry service, handles the entire process for just $1 per pound.

The company serves thousands of cities across the U.S. and Canada through its network of over 200,000 at-home Laundry Pros who process more than 50 million pounds of laundry annually. Top performers earn upwards of $7,000 monthly.

Poplin addresses common laundry challenges that affect millions of households. Time-pressed parents, renters without in-unit washers, people with mobility limitations, and anyone facing laundry backlogs during major life events find the service invaluable.

"We let restaurants cook for us and car washes wash our cars, so why should outsourcing laundry carry guilt?" said Megan Allen, a Poplin customer from Upper Marlboro, Maryland. The wife, mother, doctoral student and business owner schedules Poplin "unapologetically" because it gives her control over her time and more moments with her husband and sons.



Poplin transforms laundry day with $1 per pound pickup service

Poplin transforms laundry day with $1 per pound pickup service

The service also creates meaningful income opportunities. Christian Sanya, a mother of four and grandmother of two, discovered Poplin while working long hours with Instacart in 2019.

"Poplin completely changed the trajectory of my life. It gave me the flexibility to be present for my family, while also building meaningful income," Sanya explained. "That experience ultimately gave me the confidence and structure I needed to become a laundromat owner."

Sanya now operates a storefront laundromat and integrates Poplin as her pickup and delivery channel.

New customers can save 25% on their first order with promo code WMAR. Learn more about Poplin's $1 per pound laundry service at poplin.co.

