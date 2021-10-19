PeoplesBank - Fill The House October 2021

PeoplesBank helps people meet their goals by meeting them where they are. Their new Vision Boards can help define and set goals by pinpointing what is truly important to each guest. Fill out your own Vision Board at a PeoplesBank location by November 30 and you could win $100!

The organization is committed to bettering the communities they serve and work in. Through their #PeoplesGiveBack program, they help supper local non-profits who are making a difference. Associates are also encouraged to donate their time by volunteering each year.

PeoplesBank is a proud partner of the Fill the House campaign benefiting House of Ruth. Donate diapers, wipes, formula, new bedding, socks, and underwear at all Maryland locations, or join us for our donation event on Wednesday, October 20 from 9am- 6pm at the Weis in Towson Plaza.

Learn more about PeoplesBank here.

Learn more about Fill the House here.