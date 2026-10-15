Running a small business requires some of the same habits that help people reach their fitness goals. Know where you're starting, set goals you can actually measure and check your progress often enough to make adjustments along the way.

Peloton instructor, former CPA and small-business owner Matt Wilpers brings that mindset to his work with Intuit QuickBooks. QuickBooks gives business owners a clearer picture of their finances, while Wilpers' approach focuses on creating consistent habits around cash flow, financial goals, and regular check-ins instead of waiting until there's a problem to start paying attention.



Peloton's Matt Wilpers teams up with QuickBooks to help small-business owners

Peloton's Matt Wilpers teams up with QuickBooks to help small-business owners

Technology can make those check-ins easier, too. QuickBooks uses AI-powered tools to help small-business owners organize financial information, spot trends and make more informed decisions about what comes next. For Wilpers, it all comes back to a principle that works just as well with money as it does with exercise: consistency matters more than intensity.

For more information, visit quickbooks.intuit.com.