Many adults find that the strategies that once helped them lose weight stop producing results as they get older. According to International Weight Loss Expert Dr. Cory Aplin of Optimal Body, underlying metabolic issues may be one reason weight loss becomes more difficult after age 40.

Dr. Aplin uses the term "metabolic friction" to describe factors such as hormone imbalances, inflammation, and stress that may affect metabolism and make it harder to lose weight. He says common warning signs include gaining weight without eating more, seeing previous weight-loss methods lose effectiveness, and quickly regaining weight after losing it.

Rather than focusing exclusively on calorie reduction and exercise, the Optimal Body program aims to identify and address the factors that may be slowing metabolic function. Dr. Aplin says participants often report improvements in energy, confidence, sleep quality, and long-term weight management after addressing those underlying issues.



Optimal Body targets the hidden factors that can stall weight loss after 40

Optimal Body targets the hidden factors that can stall weight loss after 40

Optimal Body is currently offering a free virtual assessment to the first 25 people who schedule an appointment. The assessment reviews nine potential causes of metabolic friction and includes a customized plan designed to address each individual's needs. Qualifying participants will also receive a complimentary training program focused on losing the first three to five pounds in one week without diet or exercise.

For more information, visit myoptimalbody.com.

