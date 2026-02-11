If you can’t lose weight and can’t figure out why, International Weight Loss Expert Dr. Cory Aplin of Optimal Body says, “If you’ve been trying to lose weight after 40, and it’s just not working, it’s probably *not* your fault.” He stresses that the real problem is something called "metabolic friction" -- and that once you fix it, the weight comes off.

Optimal Body for a New Year

Optimal Body for a New Year

If you're ready to lose the weight and keep it off for good, schedule a consult with Optimal Body today. Call now to receive a FREE virtual consult plus a free 30 day supply of Dr. Aplin's metabolism boosting protein powder!

Learn more here or call 240-201-2552