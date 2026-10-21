Optimal Body explores why weight loss gets harder after 40

If it feels like the strategies that once helped you lose weight no longer work, you're not alone. Many people find that weight loss becomes more challenging with age, even when their eating and exercise habits remain the same.

According to Dr. Cory Aplin of Optimal Body, factors such as hormone imbalances, inflammation, and stress can create what he calls "metabolic friction." Common signs include gaining weight without eating more, struggling to lose weight with methods that worked in the past, or losing weight only to gain it back.

Optimal Body focuses on identifying the underlying causes that may be slowing metabolism and making weight loss more difficult. The first 25 people who schedule qualify for a free virtual assessment of the nine causes of metabolic friction and a complimentary training designed to help jump-start their weight-loss journey.

For more information, visit myoptimalbody.com.

