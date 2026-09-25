Opera Baltimore kicks off its new season with performances that showcase some of Mozart's most beautiful compositions. The company presents thrilling productions in intimate venues that bring audiences closer to the artistry.

The season opener is coming up October 9th at 7:30pm and October 11th at 3:00pm. These performances welcome opera lovers and newcomers alike to experience extraordinary music in Baltimore's historic settings.

Opera Baltimore stages productions from full-scale shows with orchestra to intimate concert operas at The Engineers Club in the historic Garrett-Jacobs Mansion. The company has grown into a civic force for artistic excellence and community connection since its founding.

The voice-driven company focuses on making opera accessible while maintaining the highest artistic standards. Their productions create memorable experiences that connect audiences with the power of live performance.



Opera Baltimore opens its season with Mozart's finest music

Opera Baltimore opens its season with Mozart's finest music

Right now, Opera Ball tickets are available at a discount. Use code BRAVO18 at checkout to receive 18% off, but this offer ends October 11th.

Opera Baltimore continues building its reputation as a bold artistic voice rooted in the heart of Baltimore, presenting opera that thrills and inspires.

Visit operabaltimore.org to get tickets and learn more about upcoming performances.

