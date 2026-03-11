Nosebleeds affect more than 65 million people every year, yet many families are still relying on outdated remedies like stuffing tissues in the nose or tilting the head back — methods experts say can actually make things worse. On Midday Maryland, Josh from Nampons ™ shares why nosebleeds spike this time of year, the most common treatment mistakes, and what to keep in your home first-aid kit.

No Need For Nosebleeds Thanks to "Nampons"

Just as Band-Aids changed the way we treat cuts, Nampons is redefining nosebleed care with a safe, effective nasal plug designed to stop bleeding fast and help people get back to their day. After the company’s appearance on Shark Tank, awareness around modern nosebleed treatment has grown rapidly. Josh will also introduce Nampons Sport, created to help athletes control bleeding quickly while staying in the game.