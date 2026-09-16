Football season brings excitement, but it also brings stress. NFL legend Ronde Barber knows this firsthand and points out how fantasy football, sports betting, and nonstop coverage have transformed the fan experience.

The constant engagement means football extends far beyond the stadium into daily life throughout the season. Barber says that this intensity can create measurable stress for many fans.

A new survey found that 60% of fans consider football season stressful, while 78% continue thinking about football after games end. Even more telling, 77% of fans think about football after getting into bed.

The DenTek Football Stress Test examined how game-day anxiety affects fans physically. Among stressed fans, nearly 7 in 10 grind or clench their teeth during or after tense games.

NFL legend Ronde Barber discusses how football stress affects fans nationwide

NFL legend Ronde Barber discusses how football stress affects fans nationwide

Football stress impacts fans well beyond game time. Many carry tension from close games, controversial calls, and fantasy decisions into their sleep patterns. This physical response can have lasting effects on dental health.

DenTek created Nighttime Dental Guards specifically to protect teeth from grinding and clenching. The BPA-free guards offer protection for fans who find themselves physically stressed by their team's performance.

Learn more about protecting your teeth from football stress at dentek.com.