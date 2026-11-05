Holiday shopping season is underway, and savvy shoppers are already looking for ways to make their money go further. Cash-back offers, coupons, and stacked savings can make a meaningful difference as gift lists start to grow.

RetailMeNot's National Cash Back Day returns November 5 through November 7 with cash-back offers from popular retailers and brands. The annual event gives shoppers an opportunity to earn money back on purchases while combining those savings with other available discounts and promotions.



National Cash Back Day helps shoppers stretch holiday budgets

National Cash Back Day helps shoppers stretch holiday budgets

For anyone planning to tackle holiday shopping early, the event offers a simple way to save on gifts, seasonal purchases, and everyday items. Taking advantage of cash-back opportunities throughout the season can help stretch holiday budgets without cutting back on the things people want to buy.

For more information, visit retailmenot.com/cashback.

