My/Mochi Debuts Dubai Chocolate Flavor

The viral Dubai chocolate trend just got a seriously cool upgrade. My/Mochi is bringing the luxe, pistachio-and-chocolate flavor combo to the freezer aisle with the first-ever Dubai Chocolate Style Mochi Ice Cream in the U.S. — and it’s poised to be your next sweet obsession.

Each bite features creamy pistachio ice cream layered with crunchy kadayif (that signature shredded phyllo dough texture that gives Dubai chocolate its iconic crisp) and rich chocolatey bits, all wrapped in soft, chocolate-flavored mochi dough. The result? A crave-worthy mix of nutty, crispy, chewy and chocolatey in one perfectly portioned dessert.

Even better, it’s just 80 calories per piece, making it an easy, handheld way to try the trend without fully committing to an over-the-top dessert moment. The brand is also leaning into the aesthetic, swapping its signature purple box for emerald green packaging inspired by the indulgent look of Dubai chocolate.