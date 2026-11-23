Finding a holiday gift that kids actually want to keep playing with can get tricky, especially when tweens and teens enter the picture. MomSelect offers parents a shortcut with its 2026 holiday picks, organized around different ages and interests.

Maryland MomSelect Member Jessica McFadden recommends options that range from screen-free games to creative kits and active play. Disney Frozen and Stitch Plant N' Play STEAM kits from Creativity for Kids combine hands-on fun with science, while the GuiGui Mega Haul Slime Kit gives kids another creative option. The Yvolution Fliker Pro scooter puts the focus on outdoor movement for tweens.

MomSelect's 2026 toy picks take the guesswork out of holiday shopping

MomSelect's 2026 toy picks take the guesswork out of holiday shopping

For teens, the list includes A Court of Thorns and Roses: Fate & Favor and SquishPillows. Families who prefer an experience over another package under the tree can also consider a Great Wolf Lodge getaway or day pass. The indoor water park stays at 84 degrees year-round, with nearby resorts in Perryville, Maryland, the Poconos and Williamsburg, Virginia.

Great Wolf Lodge offers a buy-one-night, get-one-free Black Friday deal and up to 50% off bookings for Cyber Monday. Day passes and a winter season pass are also available. MomSelect's featured toys and games are available for holiday shopping now.

For more information, visit momselect.com.