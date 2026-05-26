MJ Baltimore Cleaning Services is a family-owned residential and commercial cleaning company proudly serving Baltimore and surrounding areas for nearly 20 years. Specializing in luxury home cleaning, commercial cleaning, deep cleaning, post-construction cleanup, window cleaning, and pressure washing, the company is committed to creating clean, comfortable spaces that bring peace of mind to families and businesses.



Learn more about this family-owned cleaning company

MJ Baltimore Cleaning Services wants to make your life easier Learn more about this family-owned cleaning company

Built on trust, integrity, and genuine care for people, MJ Baltimore Cleaning Services has earned long-term relationships with clients who have relied on their services for over a decade. As a woman- and family-owned business, the company takes pride in delivering personalized service, customized cleaning plans, complimentary estimates, military discounts, and special promotions for new recurring clients.

