Holiday celebrations often revolve around favorite family recipes, cookie exchanges, and festive desserts. For people following a gluten-free diet, however, those traditions can sometimes feel out of reach.

After being diagnosed with celiac disease, Carolyn Haeler set out to create gluten-free treats that tasted just as good as the classics she grew up enjoying. What started in her home kitchen has grown into Mightylicious, a brand that offers both ready-to-eat cookies and baking mixes designed to help gluten-free families enjoy holiday favorites without feeling left out.

Mightylicious brings gluten-free treats back to the holiday table Mightylicious brings gluten-free treats back to the holiday table

Today, more than one in 10 Americans follows a gluten-free diet, making it one of the fastest-growing segments in the food industry. Whether you're looking for cookies to bring to a gathering or baking mixes for holiday recipes at home, Mightylicious aims to make gluten-free celebrations easier and more delicious.

Through December 31, shoppers can receive 20% off sitewide purchases using the code MIDDAY20.

For more information, visit mightylicious.com.

