Underground Pizza steps into the spotlight for Maryland Vegan Eats Restaurant Week, running March 6 through March 15, and transforms Baltimore’s dining scene with creative plant-based offerings. The event inspires traditional restaurants to experiment with vegan dishes while giving dedicated spots like Underground Pizza the opportunity to showcase bold flavors and inventive menu items.

Proprietor Evan Weinstein and Marketing Director Dave Seel lead the charge, introducing vegan pizzas and specialty creations that prove plant-based food can be as satisfying and delicious as any classic favorite. Maryland Vegan Eats Restaurant Week encourages chefs to push culinary boundaries, and Underground Pizza delivers with choices that excite vegans and non-vegans alike.



MD Vegan Restaurant Week - Underground Pizza

As the week unfolds, diners are invited to explore fresh tastes and experience the vibrant possibilities of vegan cuisine at Underground Pizza.

