Celebrate Vegan Restaurant Week with Oleum!

Tucked away in Baltimore’s historic Fells Point, Oleum is turning heads with its fully vegan approach to dining. What began as a humble passion project in Okinawa, Japan, has blossomed into one of Baltimore’s hottest destinations—not just for plant-based eaters, but for anyone seeking inspired cuisine. After a journey that included stops as a ghost kitchen and a temporary Inner Harbor pop-up, Oleum now calls Fells Point home. In less than two years, the restaurant has earned recognition as one of the city’s best, redefining what vegan food can be in Baltimore’s dynamic dining scene.

For Vegan Restaurant Week, Oleum is spotlighting a show-stopping Lion’s Mane mushroom crabcake entrée. Crafted with mushrooms from local Manchester Farms, this dish is designed to impress both longtime vegans and curious newcomers. Diners can also enjoy the restaurant’s signature tiramisu, a housemade vegan meat and cheese plate—featuring their inventive “Jamón Serrano” made from rice paper—and a hearty lasagna. Each item reflects Oleum’s commitment to creativity and craftsmanship, proving that plant-based cuisine can deliver bold, familiar flavors in an elevated, unforgettable way.

MD Vegan Restaurant Week - Oleum

While Oleum’s menu is fully vegan year-round, the Lion’s Mane mushroom crabcake takes center stage this week, joined by brand-new spring menu offerings. Whether you’re sampling seasonal creations or snagging a coveted bite of their featured crabcake, Vegan Restaurant Week is a chance to experience Oleum’s most exciting flavors and inventive dishes.

