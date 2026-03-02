Celebrate Vegan Restaurant Week with The Land of Kush: Baltimore’s Vegan Soul Food Destination!

The Land of Kush, a pioneering vegan soul food restaurant in Baltimore, is proud to be one of the co-creators of Vegan Restaurant Week, taking place March 6 through 15. This event shines a spotlight on innovative plant-based cuisine from restaurants throughout Maryland.

Known for delivering the “ultimate vegetarian soul food,” The Land of Kush reimagines comfort classics into vibrant, 100% plant-based dishes that delight both devoted vegans and curious food lovers. With award-winning commitment to advocacy and local partnerships, this establishment transforms familiar favorites into flavorful, nutrient-rich experiences.

MD Vegan Restaurant Week - Land of Kush

In honor of Vegan Restaurant Week, diners can enjoy signature Chickun Salad Wraps and the acclaimed sweet cornbread. Curated collaborations with local businesses bring refreshing Wild Bay Kombucha and irresistible treats from Sweet and Natural cakes to the menu, illustrating the versatility of vegan cuisine and supporting Baltimore’s thriving small business scene.

To celebrate, The Land of Kush invites guests to participate in a special eGift card giveaway. Entering is easy—just email info@thelandofkush.com with the subject line, “We saw you on Midday Maryland!” by March 15 for a chance to win.

This is the perfect time to discover craveable, compassionate food and join Baltimore in celebrating Vegan Restaurant Week with one of its founding visionaries.

