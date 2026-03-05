MD Vegan Restaurant Week - Golden West Cafe

It's here! Maryland Vegan Eats Restaurant Week brings fresh energy to Baltimore’s dining scene, inspiring restaurants to create bold, plant-based dishes and giving vegan eateries a moment to shine. Golden West Cafe, one of the event’s original creators, steps into the spotlight with a special lineup crafted just for this celebration.

From March 6 through March 15, diners can experience exclusive vegan offerings and discover inventive flavors at Golden West Cafe during Maryland Vegan Eats Restaurant Week.